Japan Post, Rakuten tie-up in digital delivery, cashless pay

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s giant postal system says it is investing about $1.4 billion, for an 8% stake in the e-commerce venture Rakuten to strengthen a partnership in deliveries, fintech and other areas. Japan Post Holdings’ President Hiroya Masuda said Friday the deal brought together “the digital and the real.” Rakuten President Hiroshi Mikitani called it “the kind of tie up that’s unprecedented in the world.” The cooperation between the old-style analog mail and Rakuten, founded in 1997, with 70 digital businesses, includes services that allow people to make online reservations to pick up mail in various locations whenever they want.