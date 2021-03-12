Kansas City officer who sprayed teenage protester indicted

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted Kansas City police officer who sprayed a juvenile with chemicals during racial injustice protests last summer. The officer, 38-year-old Nicholas McQuillen, was indicted Friday on one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault. The incident occurred during protests on the Country Club Plaza on May 30. Charging documents released by the Jackson County Prosecutor said the girl was with her father and friends at the protest. The documents say McQuillen and another officer confronted a man who was with the girl because he was not on the sidewalk and was yelling at police. Video shows that during the confrontation, McQuillen sprayed the girl with chemical spray used to control crowds.