Kaprizov gets hat trick, Talbot shutout as Wild beat Coyotes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rookie Kirill Kaprizov recorded his first NHL hat trick and Cam Talbot made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-0. . Kaprizov has four goals in the last two games and 10 this season. The 23-year-old leads all NHL rookies in scoring this season. Minnesota is 10-2-1 since Feb. 18, leading the NHL in wins, points and goals in that stretch. Adin Hill made 28 saves in his second start of the season for Arizona.