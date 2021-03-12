Man who hid wife’s body in freezer sentenced for her killing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former U.S. Navy man prosecutors say killed his estranged wife and hid her body in a freezer for nearly two years before dumping it into San Diego Bay has been sentenced. Matthew Sullivan got 16 years to life in prison on Friday. Prosecutors say he stabbed to death Elizabeth Sullivan at their San Diego home in 2014, stashed her body for two years, then dumped it when he planned to move to the East Coast. The body was found in 2016, and Sullivan was arrested two years later in Delaware. He was convicted of second-degree murder last year.