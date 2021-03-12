New Zealand marks 2 years since Christchurch mosque killings

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has marked the second anniversary of a shooting massacre in which 51 worshippers were killed at two Christchurch mosques by a white supremacist. Several hundred people gathered at the Christchurch Arena for the remembrance service, which was also livestreamed. A similar service planned for last year was canceled due to the sudden spread of the coronavirus. Kiran Munir, whose husband Haroon Mahmood was killed in the attacks, told the crowd she had lost the love of her life and her soulmate. Australian gunman Brenton Tarrant was last year sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.