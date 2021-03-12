‘A bad break’: Kansas out of Big 12 tourney due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas has withdrawn from the Big 12 Tournament after a positive COVID-19 test within the men’s basketball program. The decision sends No. 13 Texas into the championship game against No. 2 Baylor or No. 12 Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks learned earlier this week they would be without center David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna due to COVID-19 protocols. They were due to play the Longhorns in the semifinal round. Kansas had gone the entire season without an outbreak that caused it to cancel or postpone a game.