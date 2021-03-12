Puerto Rico to reopen historic church after long restoration

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The second oldest Spanish church in the Americas is reopening following a massive reconstruction that took nearly two decades to complete. It was a project many in Puerto Rico thought would fail, given the never-ending funding problems, the lack of an original blueprint to provide guidance and widespread deterioration. The 16th-century San Jose Church at the highest point in Old San Juan officially reopens on March 19. Restorers have uncovered old murals and ancient construction methods in the building that dates to at least 1532.