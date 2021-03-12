Quiet start to the weekend

With clear and calming conditions overnight, temperatures have fallen into the 20s. These temperatures are average for this time of the year, so bundle up and grab something warm.

The sunshine will return in full force today, yet it will be the cooler day of the weekend. A cold front will silently pass through Wisconsin to deepen the cool Canada air. High temperatures today will be close to average in the mid-40s.

By tomorrow, the area taps into southwesterly winds causing highs to return to the 50s. The sunshine will also help to warm the surface. Then cloud cover will gradually return Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday will be dry for the most part, but changes will be felt. Winds will pick up the pace, overcast skies move in and temperatures stay in the 40s and low 50s.

The low pressure that is expected to affect the region will be stalled in Colorado. So depending on when the system can break free is when our region will start precipitation. Arrival time will be key due to our below-freezing nights and above-freezing days. This system could bring a couple of inches of snow but could also bring a rainy day. Details will continue to become clear through the weekend, stay tuned for updates.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett