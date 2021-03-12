Quiet weekend weather

Mild weather continues…

Sunny weather has resumed for the area for today and Saturday. Temperatures have remained above normal and will continue that trend through the weekend. Today’s highs were in the 40s to lower 50s.

Warmer Saturday...

Sunny conditions will continue for Saturday, and afternoon highs will rise into the 50s to lower 60s. High pressure will keep the winds light.

Storm approaches for early next week...

Another weather system takes shape for Monday into Monday night. Snow is likely to fall, but a light wintry mix is also possible. Clouds and easterly winds ahead of the storm will move in for Sunday. Some accumulations of snow will probably fall, but many details remain to be worked out.

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden