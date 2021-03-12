South Dakota AG pleads not guilty in fatal crash trial

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has pleaded not guilty in an initial court hearing for three misdemeanor charges he is facing for striking and killing a man with his car last summer. The Republican attorney general’s lawyer Tim Rensch made the plea on his behalf. The prosecutor noted that it is typical for defendants to plead not guilty at this point in the trial. Defense lawyers have not had a chance to examine the evidence in the case. Ravnsborg is facing calls for his resignation from Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and law enforcement groups.