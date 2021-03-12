Spy-cameras found, removed at Pakistan Senate chairman vote

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s opposition says it has found six spy-cameras at polling booths, hours before the senate was to elect a new chairman in the latest political test for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling party. Speaking to reporters, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, a lawmaker from the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, accused the intelligence agencies of installing the cameras to boost support for the government-backed candidates for chairman and deputy chairman. Authorities ordered a probe into the incident and removed the devices, vote supervisor Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah told ON TV. Pakistani opposition’s newly elected Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani faces a tough contest against Sadiq Sanjrani, who is the outgoing chairman of the Senate.