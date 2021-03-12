Skip to Content

The Friday Fish Fry…A classic

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 2:04 pm
1:44 pm Top Stories

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Across the Midwest, restaurants, churches, and homes are frying up fish during the Lenten season.

News 19 got a behind-the-scenes look at how Tom Sawyer's on French Island whips up their pan-fried haddock. Chef Jordan Kuhlmann soaks the fillet in beer and seasoned flour before throwing it on the grill. The dish is served with mixed vegetables, fries, and coleslaw.

The restaurant does around 300 orders on a Friday night during the season.

"Especially during the Lenten season, fish is incredible and there's a lot of restaurants that offer fish, and fortunately, we have the best!" said owner Dan Nelson.

We want to hear your opinion on who has the best fish fry in the area. Leave a comment on the Facebook post below.

Fish Fry Friday! Where is the best place to grab one? We want to know! Mike Beiermeister TV is getting a behind-the-scenes look of Friday preparation over at Tom Sawyer's Bar & Grill Learn more here: http://bit.ly/3rJqUOq

Posted by WXOW on Friday, March 12, 2021

Mike Beiermeister

WXOW Weekend Anchor and Reporter

More Stories

Skip to content