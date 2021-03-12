The Friday Fish Fry…A classic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Across the Midwest, restaurants, churches, and homes are frying up fish during the Lenten season.

News 19 got a behind-the-scenes look at how Tom Sawyer's on French Island whips up their pan-fried haddock. Chef Jordan Kuhlmann soaks the fillet in beer and seasoned flour before throwing it on the grill. The dish is served with mixed vegetables, fries, and coleslaw.

The restaurant does around 300 orders on a Friday night during the season.

"Especially during the Lenten season, fish is incredible and there's a lot of restaurants that offer fish, and fortunately, we have the best!" said owner Dan Nelson.

We want to hear your opinion on who has the best fish fry in the area. Leave a comment on the Facebook post below.