Tomah Police Chief announces he’ll retire in April

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson said Friday that he's retiring next month.

After 31 years with the department, Nicholson said his last day on the job is April 9.

He announced his decision in a Facebook post made on the Tomah Police Department page Friday morning.

In the post, he said it wasn't his initial plan to stay as long as he did. He was going to learn as much as he could and move on after five years. "After being here for a few years I learned a few things; I didn’t want to go bigger and it was difficult to find a better community than Tomah to live in and be a part of, " he said.

Nicholson started as a patorl officer, then moved up to sergeant, then lieutenant with the department. He's served more than seven years as the Chief of Police.

He concluded his post, "Thank you Tomah. This is a wonderful community to live in, work in, and be a part of. Keep on being Tomah."