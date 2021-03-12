US resumes aid to Yemen’s rebel north as famine threatens

The United States is resuming humanitarian assistance to Yemen’s rebel-held north to counter a looming famine in the country. U.S. Yemen envoy Tim Lenderking made that announcement Friday. A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting since 2015 to dislodge Iran-allied Houthi rebels who’ve seized much of Yemen’s north. The Trump administration cut much of its aid to Yemen last year, saying the Houthis were diverting humanitarian assistance to themselves. U.S. officials say they are resuming the aid with new measures and monitoring to try to make sure the relief gets to hungry civilians.