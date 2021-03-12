Vikings have needs on both lines, but little space under cap

The Minnesota Vikings enter free agency with needs on both the offensive and defensive lines but little space under the salary cap. The Vikings finished 7-9 last season. Their most prominent unrestricted free agent is strong safety Anthony Harris. They recently released tight end Kyle Rudolph after 10 years to create more cap space. Some of that was used to sign defensive end Stephen Weatherly for depth. Other needs are at defensive tackle, cornerback and guard. A third wide receiver to support Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen is missing, too.