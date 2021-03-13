AP Interview: Afghan minister warns US against hasty retreat

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi is warning against a hasty U.S. retreat from the country, saying that the Taliban’s ties to al-Qaida remain intact and that a swift pullout would worsen global counterterrorism efforts. In an interview with The Associated Press at the heavily fortified Interior Ministry, Andarabi said that Afghan National Security Forces backed by U.S. assistance have so far put a squeeze on terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including the local Islamic State affiliate. The warning comes as Washington reviews a deal the Trump administration struck with the Taliban over a year ago that calls for the withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops by May 1.