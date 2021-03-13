Black scholar: It’s time France confronts its colonial past

PARIS (AP) — A Black French scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights movements who is taking charge of France’s state-run immigration museum says it’s “vital” for his country to confront its colonial past so that it can conquer present racial injustice. Pap Ndiaye told The Associated Press in an interview that “the French are highly reluctant to look at the dark dimensions of their own history.” The museum was initially built to display colonial exploits but is now meant to showcase the role of immigration in shaping modern France. Ndiaye was born and raised in France but said studying in the U.S. helped him find pride in being Black.