Caledonia finishes regular season with 17-1 record

Caledonia, Min. (WXOW) - Caledonia faced off against a tough Byron team on Saturday afternoon to conclude the regular season.

Caledonia maintained a lead throughout the game, but Byron threatened it several times. Both teams looked competitive and aggressive in this game. In the end, it was a dominant performance from Caledonia.

Caledonia defeated Byron, 88-76. They finish the regular season with a 17-1 record.

Caledonia's Andrew Kunelius had 21 points.