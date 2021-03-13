Crews respond to a devastating fire in downtown Hokah

HOKAH, Mn. (WXOW)- Multiple fire crews and emergency personal responded to a fire on Main Street in Hokah.

Reports came in around 8:30 am of a big house fire in the center of downtown. Crews responded to the site which provided housing on the upper level and a workshop area on the lower level.

Fire crews eventually had to tear down parts of the building to help put out the smoke coming from it.

Crews reported no one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.