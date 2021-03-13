Families begin burying murdered Guatemalan migrants

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Families of some of the 16 Guatemalan migrants killed near the Mexico-U.S. border in late January have begun burying their remains in the town of Comitancillo, where 11 of the victims were from. Others will be buried Sunday. The migrants’ charred bodies arrived Friday night to this region near the Guatemala-Mexico border, after being flown from the other end of Mexico. The Rev. Mario Aguilón Cardona comforted mourners gathered at the town’s soccer stadium, saying, “No more. No more violence against migrants.” The bodies, along with three others, were found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas.