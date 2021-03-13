French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony

The awards ceremony for France’s equivalent of the Oscars included an eye-catching appeal for culture in the age of the coronavirus. An actor stripped naked onstage during the event to make a statement about the continued closure of cinemas and theaters. Corinne Masiero came onstage Friday night to present the best costume award wearing a donkey suit and tampons as earrings. “Is that too trash?” Masiero asked the audience before removing the costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked dress. The 57-year-old then took off the dress and exposed messages written on her body. The message on her back was addressed to French Prime Minister Jean Castex and read, “Give us back art, Jean.”