Skip to Content

Garza leads No. 5 Iowa past Wisconsin in Big Ten tourney

New
6:44 am Iowa news from the Associated PressTop Sports Stories
wisconsin-badgers-basketball-court2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Garza scored 24 points, Joe Wieskamp made two key baskets late and No. 5 Iowa fended off Wisconsin 62-57 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Hawkeyes rallied from a six-point halftime deficit behind Garza. Their all-time leading scorer dominated inside, making 10 of 15 field goals and 4 of 5 free throws.

Iowa advanced to face third-ranked Illinois in Saturday’s semifinals.

D’Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 19 points.

The Badgers came into the tournament having lost five of six.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

More Stories

Skip to content