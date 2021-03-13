Israeli settlers attack Palestinian family in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli rights organization says a group of Israeli settlers have attacked a Palestinian family near a settlement outpost in the occupied West Bank. B’Tselem released video Saturday showing about 10 settlers, some masked and carrying batons, throwing rocks at the Alayan family near the Mitzpe Yair settlement. The family says it owns the land and they go there every Saturday, fearing the settlers would seize it to extend the outpost, which is built without the Israeli government’s authorization, in southern Hebron. The Israeli police did not immediately answer a request for comment. B’Tselem has reported a rise in settler violence against Palestinians in recent months.