Migrants demand international probe into deadly Yemen fire

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Migrants in the Yemeni capital are calling for an international probe into a fire that tore through a detention center last week, killing at least 44 people — mostly Ethiopian migrants. In a news conference in Sanaa, Othman Gilto, who heads the Ethiopian community, blamed “negligence” by the Houthi rebels, who control the capital, as well as the United Nations, which has aid agencies present in Yemen. The fire also injured more than 200 people. The International Organization for Migration says some 900 migrants, mostly from Ethiopia, were detained at the facility — including 350 inside a warehouse — when the fire took place on Sunday.