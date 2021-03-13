Minnesota Update: another 41,000 residents receive COVID-19 vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported new figures in its Saturday update that another 41,000 people have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

MDH said 1,205,342 people, or 21.7 percent, have received the vaccine.

Additionally, 683,034 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 12.3 percent of the state's population.

As of Thursday, 30.4 percent of Houston County residents have received one dose. 17.1 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

Winona County has had 26.5 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 12.2 percent have completed the vaccine series.

In its Saturday update, DHS said 4 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,741 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,238 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Saturday's update that another 1,191 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Houston County reported one new case. Winona County saw six new cases. Fillmore county also added four new cases. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 496,395 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 38,409 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 25,827 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 481,167 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 32,000 COVID-19 tests in Saturday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,729,438. The Department reported that about 3,544,769 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 26,269 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,428 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.