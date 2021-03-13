Minnesota Zoo offering virtual summer camps

APPLE VALLEY, MN (WAOW)– The Minnesota Zoo is offering virtual summer camps for kids in preschool through sixth grade this summer.

The camps will be offered on weekly basis starting June 14 through September 3. They will be held via Zoom – so it doesn’t matter if the students are in Minnesota, Wisconsin or beyond.

Each of the sessions will feature interactive activities, zoo tours, visits with ambassador animals, as well as seeing biofacts such as skulls and feathers.

Themes of the camps range from ocean odyssey for first and second graders where they’ll explore a different ocean habitat each day to zoo careers for fifth and sixth graders where they’ll learn more about the different jobs at the zoo.

“What we’re doing with this virtual camp is finding ways to bring the zoo directly to individuals, so meet them where they are whether they are anywhere in Minnesota anywhere in Wisconsin anywhere really in the country we are able to virtually now to engage with these students and really connect them to animals and nature in a unique way,” said Zach Nugent a communication and media relations specialist for the zoo.

More information on the camp and how you can sign up can be found here.