Missouri State out of Missouri Valley Conference tourney

No. 21 Missouri State pulled out of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament after a positive COVID-19 test was found in Bradley’s program. The two teams were scheduled to meet in the semifinals, but the Lady Bears decided to opt out and head home just before tip-off, not risking the chance of potentially getting infected. They are expected to make the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced Monday. The conference had a specific set of rules it came up with before the tournament began about what would happen if a team were to opt out or be unable to play because of positive COVID-19 tests.