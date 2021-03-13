No. 3 Illinois gets past No. 5 Iowa, into Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, and No. 3 Illinois beat No. 5 Iowa 82-71 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament title game. The Fighting Illini have won six straight, with three coming against top-10 foes. If Illinois wins one more, against No. 9 Ohio State, it would claim its first tourney title since 2005. Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points for Illinois, and reserve guard Andre Curbelo finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Luka Garza had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa.