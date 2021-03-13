No. 7 Maryland dominates Iowa to repeat as tourney champ

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Seventh-ranked Maryland’s scoring depth and impressive skill were once again on display in a 104-84 rout of Iowa to claim a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship on Saturday. Seven of eight players who scored early had more than one basket. Coach Brenda Frese’s Terrapins (24-2) have reached this title game in each of the seven seasons since Maryland joined the conference, and won six of seven regular-season titles. Chloe Bibby led the Terps with 21 points, including 11, with three 3-pointers, in the opening quarter.