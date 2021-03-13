Plane crashes in Kazakhstan, fate of 6 crew unclear

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials in Kazakhstan say that a plane operated by the country’s border guard agency has crashed and the fate of its crew of six isn’t immediately clear. Health officials said that at least two crewmembers have survived the crash. The Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop narrowly missed the runway while coming to land Saturday at the airport of the country’s largest city, Almaty, according to the Interfax news agency. The plane that was only carrying the crew had arrived from Kazakhstan’s capital, Nursultan. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.