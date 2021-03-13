Protests around Lebanon as local currency continues to slide

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s currency has plummeted to a new record low, continuing its crash amid a worsening economic crisis that has triggered near-daily protests throughout the tiny Mediterranean country. Among the Saturday afternoon protests was a small one near parliament, where riot police fired tear gas to disperse scores of young men throwing stones at security forces. The protesters also tried to break through a metal gate leading to the legislature. Lebanon’s worst economic crisis in decades began in October 2019 and has worsened with the spread of coronavirus and a massive blast in Beirut in August that killed and wounded many, and damaged wide swaths of the capital.