Reckless homicide charge sought in Portage motel death

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Portage say they plan to seek reckless homicide charges in the death of a man found unresponsive at a local hotel. Officers were called to the Ridge Motor Inn Friday afternoon where the victim was found in a stairwell. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A 33-year-old Portage man was arrested on suspicious of first-degree reckless homicide, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Authorities have not identified the victim or said how he died. Two others were arrested at the hotel on unrelated charges.