Rep. Kind introduces bill to ensure funding for rural clinics

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) introduced the Rural and Underserved Small Hospital Act Friday, which looks to provide continued funding to smaller clinics that have suffered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from Kind’s office, many rural health clinics that have been critical to fighting the pandemic face imminent Medicare funding cuts due to a drafting error in an earlier bill. Kind’s legislation will fix the error and provide needed funds to rural hospitals and clinics.

“The Rural Health Clinic program is an important tool in ensuring patients and communities have access to high-quality healthcare close to home. Rep. Kind has always been a champion for rural healthcare, and this is another instance of him doing what is right for the patients and communities across the state,” Marshfield Clinic CEO Dr. Susan Turney said in the release.

Kind serves as co-chair of the House Rural Health Care Coalition.