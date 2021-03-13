Report: Crowd attacks Iran coast guard after smuggler shot

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The semiofficial Fars news agency is reporting that protesters have attacked a coast guard station in southern Iran after a patrol from the force shot and killed a fuel smuggler. The Saturday report said the attack happened Friday when coast guard patrols shot at vessels smuggling fuel to neighboring countries, killing at least one smuggler. Fars didn’t identify the person killed but said he was a 31-year-old man aboard one of the vessels allegedly smuggling fuel. Gen. Hossein Dehaki, chief of the coast guard in southern Hormozgan province, was quoted in the Fars report as saying an undetermined number of people later attacked the coast guard station in the Kouhestak district.