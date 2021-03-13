Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

3:38 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caledonia 88, Byron 76

Edina 75, Blake 70

Elk River 62, Anoka 58

Minneapolis Washburn 57, Minneapolis South 47

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, Dover-Eyota 63

Red Wing 60, Faribault 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 67, Madelia 32

Cannon Falls 52, Kasson-Mantorville 50

Fridley 84, Breck 56

Houston 72, Schaeffer Academy 19

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, Dover-Eyota 63

Providence Academy 59, Minnehaha Academy 51

Rochester John Marshall 59, Northfield 51

West Lutheran 46, PACT Charter 29

