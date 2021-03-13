Scrap Metal Recycling site hosted at City Hall

LA CROSSE, Wis.(WXOW)- As the weather gets warmer it is time to clean out some unused or unwanted items from your house.

Hanson's Scrap Metal Service assisted La Crosse residents in the process of recycling scrap metal materials such as electronics, computers, bicycles, microwaves, lawnmowers, and many more.

The event provides a way for individuals to clear out unwanted materials in a safe and easy way.

Brian Hanson of Hanson's Scrap Metal Service, commented on some of the more popular items he saw at the event.

"Well we believe we can help out and be a cost affective way of getting rid of you know people's old junk and appliances and help keep the community clean.""

If you missed the event, there will be other events in the future at city hall an surrounding communities. Additionally, you can call Hanson's Scrap Metal Service at 608-769-0284 or visit their website.