Viterbo walks it off in first game against Lakeland College

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Baseball is back! The V-Hawks faced off against the Muskies on Opening Day at Copeland Park.

It was an unfortunate start to the game for Viterbo, as two of the first three batters of the season for Lakeland College sent it out of the park.

The rough start was quickly erased by the memorable conclusion to the first game of the season. Viterbo's Nolan Glunz started his Senior campaign with a two-run, walk-off homerun.

Viterbo defeated Lakeland College 5-4 in the first game of the doubleheader.