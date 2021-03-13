Winter Storm Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Chickasaw County

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4

to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&