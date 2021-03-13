Winter Storm Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Howard County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to

6 inches possible. East winds gusting as high as 30 mph will

likely create some drifting snow.

* WHERE…Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties.

* WHEN…From Sunday night through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

