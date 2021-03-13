Winter Storm Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Howard County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to
6 inches possible. East winds gusting as high as 30 mph will
likely create some drifting snow.
* WHERE…Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties.
* WHEN…From Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
