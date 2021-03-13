Winter Storm Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDT

Winter Storm Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Fayette County
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4
to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&