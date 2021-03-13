Skip to Content

Winter Storm Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 10:24 pm
9:14 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Fayette

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4
to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

