2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side, killing two people and wounding 13 others. Police spokesman Jose Jara said officers responded at around 4:40 a.m. Sunday to reports of the shooting at a business in the Park Manor neighborhood. Sunday at a business and that those shot range in age from 20 to 44 years old. Authorities said those who were shot range in age from 20 to 44 years old, but they didn’t say what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Police initially said 10 person were shot, but they later raised the figure to 12 and then 15. A fire official says seven of the wounded are in critical condition.