Community enjoys St. Patrick’s Day parade after it was cancelled last year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After being cancelled last year, the community safely enjoyed the St. Patrick's Day Parade throughout downtown La Crosse.

Tracy and Patrick Mullaney, Irish Rose and Irish Man, have been involved with the St. Patrick's Day Parade for five years. They were looking to become part of the Shamrock Club at Irish Fest because of Patrick's heritage.

"We started to attend meetings and then I volunteered to be a part of the parade committee," said Patrick.

Last year, the day before the parade, the permit was revoked by the city because of COVID-19. This year, they believe that's the reason so many people are in attendance.

"This year people are excited," said Tracy. "We have new groups that have joined us this year and I think it's because of COVID. They haven't been able to get together, but you can tell people are just excited to be here."

She explained that this year holding the parade was more important than most.

"This year it is especially important because we've had a year where we haven't had a lot of events," said Tracy. "People are coming out, they are wearing their masks, they are socially distanced, they are doing all the right things and we are just hoping that it opens up the city for Spring and Summer events."

Patrick explained that they typically hold a post-parade party but they aren't able to do that this year so they hope the businesses downtown will be able to benefit from the crowds.

Every year, the parade takes donations for the Hunger Task Force but with COVID, they aren't able to this year. Instead, they are asking community members to go online to their website and make a donation there.

"After the holidays, many food shelves get bare again and that's part of how this parade started. "Parade with a purpose,"" said Tracy.

Both Patrick and Tracy said they are truly just happy to be there and the weather made it even better.