Governors evade sunshine laws to keep records from public

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Some of the nation’s governors routinely block access to public records to keep the public in the dark about key decisions involving the coronavirus pandemic. Records about stay-at-home orders, business restrictions and possible influence peddling by special interests are not available in every state. Governors’ offices in Arkansas, California, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and South Dakota have thwarted records requests by The Associated Press and other news organizations, citing broad exemptions from state sunshine laws. Kristi Noem’s administration also refused to disclose how much the state is paying for security as she travels the country raising campaign cash.