Keeping our eyes on Monday

Slightly Cooler Sunday

Sunday will bring slightly cooler temperatures back into the low 50s. **Sunday also begins Daylight Saving Time** so don't forget to "Spring" your clocks forward. Some morning sun will likely give way to increasing clouds ahead of a low pressure system that will make its way to our area. This is the same storm that is bringing a heavy dose of snow to Colorado. Right now, Sunday stays dry, but snow will likely move in early Monday morning. Our temperatures will be right around that freezing mark, so a rain/snow mix is possible before turning to mostly heavy & wet snow for Monday midday. Right now it seems those to the west of La Crosse (Southern MN and Northeastern Iowa) could see the highest snowfall totals. The way our model guidance is trending, we could see some totals over 4" for those to our west, with a dusting to 2" for the rest of us. Let's see how this storm evolves through Sunday. Regardless a messy Monday.

Warming Back Up

30s for a high on Monday with 40s returning for most of the upcoming week. That is right around average for this time of year. I am seeing some signs of 50s again late into next weekend. Another chance for a rain/snow mix comes on Wednesday. All in all, this is a pretty typical early spring forecast.