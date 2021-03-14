North Carolina police find incendiary devices near church

BREVARD, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina evacuated local businesses after they found several suspected explosive devices near a Baptist church and a county building. Police in Brevard said they received a call at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of suspected incendiary devices in the area of East Morgan street and Gaston streets. Officers found several small devices that had not detonated after responding to the call near the First Baptist Church of Brevard and the Transylvania County Community Services Building. Police said they cordoned off the area and evacuated local establishments as a precaution. There were no injuries.