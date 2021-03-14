Record-setting Saints QB Brees announces retirement at 42

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints record-setting quarterback Drew Brees has decided to retire after 20 NFL seasons, including his last 15 with New Orleans. The 42-year-old quarterback announced his decision on Sunday on a social media post. It comes after Brees won nine of 12 regular-season starts while completing 70.5% of his passes in 2020. He came back from multiple rib fractures and won a wild-card round playoff game before New Orleans’ season ended with a divisional-round playoff loss Tampa Bay. Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing with 80,358. Brees’ 571 career touchdown passes rank second behind Tom Brady’s 581.