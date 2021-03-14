Reports: Aaron Jones gets $48M four-year deal to stay in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Green Bay Packers are keeping their lead running back according to reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and other media outlets reported that Aaron Jones has reached a four-year $48 million deal with the Packers. It included a $13 million signing bonus.

Jones himself also sent out a tweet Sunday afternoon that simply said "Let's run it back" with a cheese wedge emoji and the hashtag #GoPackGo.

In 2020, Jones ran for 1,104 yards on 201 carries. He scored nine touchdowns for the Packers.