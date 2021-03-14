Dutch police break up anti-govt protest on eve of election

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police have used a water cannon and officers on horseback to break up a protest against the government and its tough coronavirus lockdown. The demonstration Sunday came on the eve of three days of voting in the general election. In recent weeks, smaller demonstrations have happened in Amsterdam, with riot police repeatedly called in to shepherd away protesters who refuse to leave. They reflect a growing impatience among a small section of society at the lockdown that has seen businesses including bars, restaurants and museums shut down since mid-October. Despite the lockdown, numbers of infections remain stubbornly high. More than 16,000 people are confirmed to have died of COVID-19 in the Netherlands.