Watching the watchers: who’s at the helm of EU’s Frontex?

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s border and coast guard is under pressure following a series of allegations that it was involved in illegal pushbacks of migrants. Frontex is an increasingly powerful agency that monitors the 27-nation bloc’s external borders. An official inquiry cleared it of links to the pushback claims but criticized reporting and monitoring failures. Some EU lawmakers are calling for the Frontex chief to resign. The European Parliament has set up its own “scrutiny group.” It’s all raised questions about Frontex’s lines of command, and who really is at the helm of an agency set to grow into a force of 10,000 personnel with a multibillion-euro budget in coming years.