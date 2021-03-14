Winter isn’t over just yet

Nice Sunday

Temperatures were a little cooler on Sunday but we still managed to make it to the low 50s, with 52 degrees in La Crosse. That is still well above average for this time of year. We saw breezy conditions out of the east, and clouds began to spread in ahead of the next approaching Midwest storm.

Late Season Snow

It technically is still winter, so snow is not uncommon at this time of year. I think many are probably just a little bummed since we've been so warm recently. Let's talk details as this is a rather tricky forecast. The same storm that brought a great deal of snow to Colorado and parts of the Midwest is going to impact our region starting Monday. A rain/snow mix will spread in from the Southwest and progress to the Northeast. Timing will likely be mid morning for the immediate La Crosse area. A big question mark is our precipitation type as temperatures should be rather mild right around that freezing mark. As a general rule, the farther west/southwest you are from La Crosse, the more snow you can expect. Some models are hinting at very high totals, therefore keeping my forecast for areas across SE MN and NE IA around 4 to 7 inches, with 1 to 3 inches closer to La Crosse, and lower totals into Western WI. Due to warmer temperatures at the surface, I think those in the river valley can expect some melting on contact. This is going to be a heavy and wet snow, and will likely have some rain mixing in at times. Eventually for Monday evening this precipitation will taper off.

Please stay tuned to WXOW for the latest forecast details as things WILL change as we head overnight into Monday morning.

Temperatures Up and Down

Tuesday highs back to the 40s with 50s for the rest of the week. We are even seeing some signs of 60 degrees as we head into the upcoming weekend.